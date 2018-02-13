France says planning to open computer science lyceum in Armenia
February 13, 2018 - 11:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - France is planning to open a lyceum for computer science education in Armenia, French ambassador to Yerevan Jonathan Lacôte said at a meeting with Armenian Diaspora minister Hranush Hakobyan on Monday, February 12.
According to the envoy, the lyceum will in the future become a faculty of the French University in Armenia.
Lacôte cited the importance of creating a comprehensive French educational complex in Yerevan which would complete the chain of learning institutions, including a kindergarten, an elementary, basic and high schools and the French University.
Prior to arriving in Armenia, the ambassador said he visited A.R.A.M. museum in Marseilles to learn more about the Armenian community and to “feel myself a little Armenia”.
The minister, in turn, dwelled upon the upcoming La Francophonie Summit which, according to her, would help strengthen relations between the Armenian- and French-speaking communities.
