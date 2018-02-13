Armenia’s Sharmazanov to head CSTO PA mission in Russia election

PanARMENIAN.Net - Deputy Armenian parliament speaker Eduard Sharmazanov will head the CSTO PA observation mission during the Russian presidential election on March 18.

A corresponding decision was made by the president of the CSTO PA Vyacheslav Volodin.

If no candidate attains an absolute majority of the votes (more than half) in the first round on March 18, a second round will take place exactly three weeks later, on April 8.

Eight candidates are currently running for the president’s post.