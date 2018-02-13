// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia’s Sharmazanov to head CSTO PA mission in Russia election

Armenia’s Sharmazanov to head CSTO PA mission in Russia election
February 13, 2018 - 11:46 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Deputy Armenian parliament speaker Eduard Sharmazanov will head the CSTO PA observation mission during the Russian presidential election on March 18.

A corresponding decision was made by the president of the CSTO PA Vyacheslav Volodin.

If no candidate attains an absolute majority of the votes (more than half) in the first round on March 18, a second round will take place exactly three weeks later, on April 8.

Eight candidates are currently running for the president’s post.

 Top stories
France to designate special day for Armenian Genocide commemorationFrance to designate special day for Armenian Genocide commemoration
Macron, who will visit Armenia for La Francophonie summit in October, was the guest of honor at the dinner hosted by André Manoukian.
Karabakh troops thwart Azerbaijan's attempted subversionKarabakh troops thwart Azerbaijan's attempted subversion
Nagorno Karabakh frontline units took the necessary measures to thwart the Azeri soldiers back to their positions.
Late Egyptian-Armenian cartoonist's works to go on display in CairoLate Egyptian-Armenian cartoonist's works to go on display in Cairo
Saroukhan contributed to pioneering the art form as a type of important political commentary within the region.
Karabakh video teases Armenian hospitality, stunning views and moreKarabakh video teases Armenian hospitality, stunning views and more
The crew was traveling in the region to shoot a film-trip, which would help tourists get first-hand info about what to do and what to see.
Partner news
 Articles
Azerbaijan’s violence in April War

Child killed, soldiers beheaded, bodies tortured

 Most popular in the section
Top Obama aides ‘sorry’ for failing to recognize Armenian Genocide
Syrian-Armenian artist joins LA Master Chorale for a unique project
Street in New York City to be symbolically co-named Armenia Way
Armenian puts bare hand through boiling ore and is left uninjured
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Players like Henrikh Mkhitaryan 'need a confidence vote from managers' Mkhitaryan has made an instant impact for Arsenal, creating three goals against Everton, his first game for the club, Sunil Chhetri says.
Iran will stand by Syria until victory achieved, envoy says Iranian ambassador in Damascus, Javad Turk-Abadi, reiterated his country’s ongoing support to the Syrian people.
Armenia feels a lot like home: Krzysztof Penderecki Considered one of the greatest musicians of our time, Penderecki is now in Armenia for a festival dedicated to his 85th birthday.
Marcos Pizzelli returning to Kazakhstan’s Aktobe Midfielder Marcos Pizzelli has trained with the players of Kazakhstan’s Aktobe, an Instagram posted by the club reveals.