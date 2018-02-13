British trade envoy arrives in Armenia for investment talks
February 13, 2018 - 13:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The British trade envoy to Armenia and Georgia, Mark Pritchard, MP, began his third visit to Armenia on Tuesday, February 13 since his appointment in September 2017, to continue his exploration of opportunities to increase the volume of trade and investment between the UK and Armenia.
During his visit, Pritchard will have meetings with the Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources of Armenia Ashot Manukyan, Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan, Head of the State Tourism Committee Zarmine Zeytuntsyan and Head of Tourism Development Foundation Ara Khzmalyan, as well as with business operators in Armenia.
The first two visits of the UK envoy to Armenia took place in October and November 2017.
Pritchard used the two visits to learn more about Armenia and the opportunities for closer collaboration through meetings with the Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, various Ministers as well as representatives of International Financial Institutions.
