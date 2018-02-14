French-Armenian legend Charles Aznavour returning to Barcelona
February 14, 2018 - 14:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian-born French singer Charles Aznavour, 93, will return to Barcelona for a single concert on April 20 at the Gran Teatre del Liceu, promoter Concert Studio said in a statement, according to El Correo Gallego.
With more than 1,200 songs, 80 films, 294 albums, including gold, platinum, diamond ones, and thousands of concerts in some 100 countries, Aznavour is a legend, the publication says.
Aznavour was recently honored in Israel for his family’s efforts to protect Jews and others persecuted by the Nazis during World War II.
The International Raoul Wallenberg Foundation (IRWF) resolved to bestow the Raoul Wallenberg Medal upon the siblings Aida and Charles. This prestigious award is a token of recognition to the Aznavour family, mother Knar, father Mischa and their aforementioned daughter and son, who during the dark days of the Nazi occupation in France, reached-out, to those persecuted by the Nazis. The Aznavours were closely linked to the Missak Manoussian Resistance Group and in this context they have offered shelter to Armenians, Jews and others at their own Paris flat, risking their own lives.
Top stories
Macron, who will visit Armenia for La Francophonie summit in October, was the guest of honor at the dinner hosted by André Manoukian.
The one-night-only performance will be conducted by Grant Gershon, the Master Chorale’s Kiki and David Gindler Artistic Director.
Saroukhan contributed to pioneering the art form as a type of important political commentary within the region.
The crew was traveling in the region to shoot a film-trip, which would help tourists get first-hand info about what to do and what to see.
Partner news
Latest news
Huntington's produces molecule that kills cancer, science says Scientists note exactly how they tested the molecule in human and mouse cancer cells, as well as in mice with ovarian cancer
Video games could help improve mobility in stroke patients A joint research reveals that, after a cerebral infarction, injuries in areas that control attention also cause motility problems.
StartPhone 10 500 tariff plan now available for shorter subscription VivaCell-MTS is giving users the opportunity to subscribe to StartPhone 10 500 tariff plan with a shorter period of time.
Middle East countries pledge billions for Iraq's post-IS reconstruction Saudi Arabia said it would provide $1.5bn, while Qatar pledged $1bn. Turkey agreed to donate, vowing to provide $5bn in financial support.