French-Armenian legend Charles Aznavour returning to Barcelona

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian-born French singer Charles Aznavour, 93, will return to Barcelona for a single concert on April 20 at the Gran Teatre del Liceu, promoter Concert Studio said in a statement, according to El Correo Gallego.

With more than 1,200 songs, 80 films, 294 albums, including gold, platinum, diamond ones, and thousands of concerts in some 100 countries, Aznavour is a legend, the publication says.

Aznavour was recently honored in Israel for his family’s efforts to protect Jews and others persecuted by the Nazis during World War II.

The International Raoul Wallenberg Foundation (IRWF) resolved to bestow the Raoul Wallenberg Medal upon the siblings Aida and Charles. This prestigious award is a token of recognition to the Aznavour family, mother Knar, father Mischa and their aforementioned daughter and son, who during the dark days of the Nazi occupation in France, reached-out, to those persecuted by the Nazis. The Aznavours were closely linked to the Missak Manoussian Resistance Group and in this context they have offered shelter to Armenians, Jews and others at their own Paris flat, risking their own lives.