StartPhone 10 500 tariff plan now available for shorter subscription
February 14, 2018 - 17:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Wednesday, February 14 that in case of making a down payment in the amount of AMD 39 000 when subscribing to StartPhone 10 500 tariff plan, the subscription period will be 12 months, instead of 18, and 18 months, instead of 24.
When subscribing to the tariff plan, users can get the following models of smartphones:
Fpr 12 months - Honor 5C, Samsung Galaxy J3 2017, Nokia 5, , Huawei Y7, , Alcatel A5 LED, Samsung J7 Neo,, Blu Vivo XL2;
For 18 months - Samsung J710, Honor 6X, Alcatel IDOL 4, Honor 6C, Samsung J510, Samsung A310, Huawei P10 Lite, HTC Desire 830 DS (LTE), Lenovo K6 Power, CUBOT MAX, Honor 8 Lite, CUBOT CHEETAH 2.
“VivaCell-MTS presents an offer addressing our subscribers’ desire, giving users the opportunity to subscribe to StartPhone 10 500 tariff plan with a shorter period of time. A developed two-way communication between VivaCell-MTS and its subscribers allows our company to constantly improve its services, maximally corresponding to the changing needs of subscribers”, said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.
For a fixed monthly fee of AMD 10 500 within the tariff plan, subscribers get 10 000 MB Internet, 5000 minutes of on-net airtime, 50 minutes to Armenia's other networks and 1000 SMS within VivaCell-MTS network.
