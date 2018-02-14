Video games could help improve mobility in stroke patients
February 14, 2018 - 17:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A joint research by the Basque research center BCBL and the London Imperial College reveals that, after a cerebral infarction, injuries in areas that control attention also cause motility problems. The authors propose to complement physiotherapy with another type of cognitive training, such as video games, News Medical reports.
The victims of cerebral infarcts that lose a part of the mobility of their body undergo physiotherapy treatments, while the therapies based on the training of attention are reserved for patients with cognitive disorders such as learning or memory difficulties.
Researchers at the Basque Center on Cognition, Brain and Language (BCBL) in San Sebastian and the London Imperial College have analyzed the architecture of brain injuries in stroke patients for more than three years. Their work proposes a new therapy for the mobility problems caused by ischemic strokes.
The study, published in the PNAS journal, has opened the door to a new therapeutic pathway that consists of complementing the physical treatments received by these patients with therapies to overcome attention deficit disorders, such as working with video games.
After accurately analyzing the patterns of brain injuries, the authors understood better the motility problems suffered by patients with cerebral infarction.
According to the BCBL expert David Soto, "patients with brain injuries in attention control areas also suffer motility control problems, even when the movement required by the task is very simple".
Photo. AFP/FRANCK FIFE
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia among top 5 most romantic destinations for Russian couples The list of "couple routes” differs from countries with high tourist flows in that it does not contain CIS countries and ski resorts.
StartPhone 10 500 tariff plan now available for shorter subscription VivaCell-MTS is giving users the opportunity to subscribe to StartPhone 10 500 tariff plan with a shorter period of time.
Group of foreign journalists and bloggers visits Artsakh The bloggers were given the chance to learn more about the country’s history, culture and development potential.
Presidential nominee to meet Armenia leader by Feb 18 Armen Sarkissian, who was nominated for the Armenian president’s post, met the leader of Prosperous Armenia party Gagik Tsarukyan.