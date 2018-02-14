Armenia among top 5 most romantic destinations for Russian couples

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has been named one of the top 10 most romantic holiday destinations for spring among couples from Russia, PR director of the search engine Aviasales Janis Dzenis has said, according to Interfax Tourism.

Armenia took the fifth place in the rating, with Russia topping the list.

“Russia is followed by Thailand, Italy, Turkey, Armenia, Spain, Georgia, Germany, Czech Republic, while France rounds out the top 10. It is noteworthy that France was ranked the 10th, which is most likely due to the fact that the country has not yet recovered from recent attacks,” Dzenis said.

The list of "couple routes” differs from countries with high tourist flows in that it does not contain CIS countries and ski resorts.