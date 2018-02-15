Israel fails to recognize Armenian Genocide
February 15, 2018 - 10:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Israeli Knesset rejected a bill sponsored by Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid to have Israel recognize the Armenian Genocidein a preliminary vote Wednesday, February 14, The Jerusalem Post reports.
“There is no reason that the Knesset, which represents a nation that went through the Holocaust, shouldn’t recognize the Armenian Genocide and have a remembrance day for it,” Lapid said.
Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely said he sent a parliamentary delegation to the 100th anniversary event in Yerevan, but will not take an official stance on the matter, “in light of its complexity and diplomatic repercussions, and because it has a clear political connection.”
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein called on the government in 2015 to change its stance, and in 2016 the Knesset Education Committee recognized the genocide.
Lapid has earlier said that the country should stop “humiliating itself” before the Turks, support the Kurds and recognize the Armenian Genocide.
