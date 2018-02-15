// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia, Japan agree on investment liberalization and protection

Armenia, Japan agree on investment liberalization and protection
February 15, 2018 - 11:16 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian and Japan’s ambassador to Yerevan Eiji Taguchi on Wednesday, February 14 signed an agreement on investment liberalization, encouragement and protection between the two countries.

Nalbandian reminded that 2017 marked 25th years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Japan.

Our “political relations have endured a remarkable development path, with the opening of embassies undoubtedly helping strengthen relations,” Nalbandian said.

According to the minister, Yerevan is ready to exploit the trade potential that the two countries enjoy.

Nalbandian stressed that Armenia is the first country in the region to sign such an agreement with Japan and deeply appreciates the opportunity to boost economic cooperation between the two countries.

 Top stories
More details about French president's Armenia visit surfaceMore details about French president's Armenia visit surface
French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Yerevan in October 2018, ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte‏ confirmed.
Eastern Partnership declaration adopted in BrusselsEastern Partnership declaration adopted in Brussels
The final declaration, published on the European Council's website, does not mention any specific conflicts in the region.
Armenia 'closely following' developments surrounding CataloniaArmenia 'closely following' developments surrounding Catalonia
Armenia is closely following the development of events surrounding Catalonia's independence vote, Tigran Balayan said.
Armenia opposition party says has no partners in political arenaArmenia opposition party says has no partners in political arena
Postanjyan reaffirmed her position, claiming that Yelk’s previous choices in parliament "have stemmed from Serzh Sargsyan’s interests.”
Partner news
 Articles
EU Delegation head VS Armenian authorities

Controversy in quotations

 Most popular in the section
Armenia must determine extent of cooperation with West: U.S., UK
Yerevan: No clarity over Armenian-Azeri presidents meeting
President says Armenia, Azerbaijan agreed to reduce tension
RPA lawmaker on Armenia-EU relations, proposal to leave EUU
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Turkish army reportedly controls 7% of Afrin region The report said the areas taken from Syrian democratic forces constitute only seven percent of townships and villages in Afrin region located north of Aleppo.
Armenia becomes vice chair of key UNESCO committee bureau Nominations for vice-chairmanship were held foring the committee’s 12th session in December 4-9, 2017 in South Korea.
Florida school shooting: Authorities still working to identify victims The identities of the victims have not yet been made public as not all of the families have been notified, according to a Broward County sheriff.
Israel fails to recognize Armenian Genocide “There is no reason that the Knesset shouldn’t recognize the Armenian Genocide and have a remembrance day for it,” Yair Lapid said.