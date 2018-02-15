Armenia, Japan agree on investment liberalization and protection
February 15, 2018 - 11:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian and Japan’s ambassador to Yerevan Eiji Taguchi on Wednesday, February 14 signed an agreement on investment liberalization, encouragement and protection between the two countries.
Nalbandian reminded that 2017 marked 25th years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Japan.
Our “political relations have endured a remarkable development path, with the opening of embassies undoubtedly helping strengthen relations,” Nalbandian said.
According to the minister, Yerevan is ready to exploit the trade potential that the two countries enjoy.
Nalbandian stressed that Armenia is the first country in the region to sign such an agreement with Japan and deeply appreciates the opportunity to boost economic cooperation between the two countries.
