Canadian PM to visit Armenia for Francophonie summit
February 15, 2018 - 16:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau will visit Armenia to participate in the upcoming summit of the Francophonie, set to be held in Yerevan in October.
According to deputy Armenian foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan, the final list of those set to attend the summit is still unknown.
“We already known that the leaders of two key francophone countries will be here,” Kocharyan said.
He added that Trudeau and French president Emmanuel Macron have already accepted the invitation to participate.
