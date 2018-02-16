Russian carrier Pobeda launching St. Petersburg-Gyumri route
February 16, 2018 - 11:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian budget carrier Pobeda will start flights from St. Petersburg to the Armenian city of Gyumri, Polet.me reports.
The first flight is scheduled for April 18, the flights will be operated on Boeing 737-800, 2 times a week.
Pobeda has been offering air transportation from Moscow to Gyumri and back since December 2016.
Top stories
Poggenburg was reacting to Turkish groups who oppose the concept of a new Home Ministry as proposed in a new coalition agreement.
Macron, who will visit Armenia for La Francophonie summit in October, was the guest of honor at the dinner hosted by André Manoukian.
The idea was born three years ago in January 2015, when the Holy Martyrs Genocide Centennial Committee began plans for their year of events.
The one-night-only performance will be conducted by Grant Gershon, the Master Chorale’s Kiki and David Gindler Artistic Director.
Partner news
Latest news
Researchers ‘weigh’ trees using new laser scanning tech The new project which could help more accurately assess the role forests can play in tackling climate change.
Female Kurdish fighters filmed targeting Turkish vehicle with ATGM (video) The all-female YPJ group targeted another Turkish Army vehicle in the northern countryside of the Afrin region on February 14
Syrian army rejects YPG proposal to enter Afrin According to reports from Aleppo, the Syrian Army rejected the YPG offer because the latter refused to hand over their weapons to Damascus.
Russian-Israeli blogger files lawsuit at ECHR against Azerbaijan The Russian-Israeli blogger says his friends keep asking what he will do with the money if he wins the case.