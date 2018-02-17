Armen Sarkissian accepts nomination for Armenian president’s post
February 17, 2018 - 10:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Armenian ambassador to the United Kingdom ArmenSarkissian has accepted the proposal by the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) to be their candidate for the post of the country’s president.
Sarkissian on Friday, February 16 met the incumbent president, Serzh Sargsyan, who said he was closely following the meetings that the presidential hopeful was holding with lawmakers, students and the authorities in Karabakh.
According to Sarkissian, there’s a lot to change in several areas, especially in those of education and civil society.
“As a great nation and a comparatively small country, we can move forward and develop only if we are able to strengthen the civil society and the national spirit,” he said.
