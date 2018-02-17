// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

President Sargsyan to address Munich Security Conference

February 17, 2018 - 12:02 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - President Serzh Sargsyan left for Germany on Saturday, February 17.

The Armenian leader will participate in the Munich Security Conference and deliver a speech there, his office said in a statement.

Over the past five decades, the Munich Security Conference (MSC) has become the major global forum for the discussion of security policy. Each February, it brings together more than 450 senior decision-makers from around the world, including heads-of-state, ministers, leading personalities of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as high ranking representatives of industry, media, academia, and civil society, to engage in an intensive debate on current and future security challenges.

EU Delegation head VS Armenian authorities

Controversy in quotations

