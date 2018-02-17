2500 shots fired by Azerbaijan in Karabakh in the past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - 250 ceasefire violations - more than 2500 shots - by Azerbaijani armed forces were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh in the period between February 11 and 17.

The Karabakh troops refrained from retaliating to continue controlling the situation on the entire line of contact.

The U.S. intelligence community said in its annual Worldwide Threat Assessment report that Tension over Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) could devolve into a large-scale military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which could draw in Russia to support its regional ally.

In response, Armenia’s deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said the situation surrounding the conflict is explosive.