2500 shots fired by Azerbaijan in Karabakh in the past week
February 17, 2018 - 12:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 250 ceasefire violations - more than 2500 shots - by Azerbaijani armed forces were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh in the period between February 11 and 17.
The Karabakh troops refrained from retaliating to continue controlling the situation on the entire line of contact.
The U.S. intelligence community said in its annual Worldwide Threat Assessment report that Tension over Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) could devolve into a large-scale military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which could draw in Russia to support its regional ally.
In response, Armenia’s deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said the situation surrounding the conflict is explosive.
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan broke out as result of the ethnic cleansing launched by the Azeri authorities in the final years of the Soviet Union. The Karabakh War was fought from 1991 (when the Nagorno Karabakh Republic was proclaimed) to 1994 (when a ceasefire was sealed by Armenia, NKR and Azerbaijan). Most of Nagorno Karabakh and a security zone consisting of 7 regions are now under control of NKR defense army. Armenia and Azerbaijan are holding peace talks mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group up till now.
