Young French-Armenian actress wins Nikon Film Festival award
February 17, 2018 - 14:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Young French-Armenian director and actress Nouritza Emmanuelian won the award for best female performance in the 8th edition of the prestigious Nikon Film Festival for her work in her touching movie "I'm my 8 years".
This is Emmanuelian's second participation at the NFF as a director, Nouvelles d'Armenie reports.
The Nikon Film Festival rewards the best short films with a duration of 2.20 minutes or less.
Azerbaijanis leaving areas bordering Armenia due to lack of gas The population of Azerbaijan’s Shinikh region, which borders Armenia, have started leaving their homes due to a lack of gas in the area.