// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Young French-Armenian actress wins Nikon Film Festival award

Young French-Armenian actress wins Nikon Film Festival award
February 17, 2018 - 14:38 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Young French-Armenian director and actress Nouritza Emmanuelian won the award for best female performance in the 8th edition of the prestigious Nikon Film Festival for her work in her touching movie "I'm my 8 years".

This is Emmanuelian's second participation at the NFF as a director, Nouvelles d'Armenie reports.

The Nikon Film Festival rewards the best short films with a duration of 2.20 minutes or less.

Related links:
Armeniasputnik.am. Նուրիցա Էմանուելյանը կնոջ լավագույն աշխատանքի համար մրցանակ է ստացել Nikon կինոփառատոնում
Nouvelles d'Armenie. Nouritza Emmanuelian remporte le Prix d’interprétation féminine au Nikon Film Festival
 Top stories
Update: Armenian Genocide bill circulating in Dutch parliamentUpdate: Armenian Genocide bill circulating in Dutch parliament
Both motions were submitted by ChristenUnie parliamentarian Joel Voordewind. All four coalition parties supported the motions.
German MP calls Turks ‘camel herders’, cites Armenian GenocideGerman MP calls Turks ‘camel herders’, cites Armenian Genocide
Poggenburg was reacting to Turkish groups who oppose the concept of a new Home Ministry as proposed in a new coalition agreement.
France to designate special day for Armenian Genocide commemorationFrance to designate special day for Armenian Genocide commemoration
Macron, who will visit Armenia for La Francophonie summit in October, was the guest of honor at the dinner hosted by André Manoukian.
Street in New York City to be symbolically co-named Armenia WayStreet in New York City to be symbolically co-named Armenia Way
The idea was born three years ago in January 2015, when the Holy Martyrs Genocide Centennial Committee began plans for their year of events.
Partner news
 Articles
Azerbaijan’s violence in April War

Child killed, soldiers beheaded, bodies tortured

 Most popular in the section
Top Obama aides ‘sorry’ for failing to recognize Armenian Genocide
Armenian puts bare hand through boiling ore and is left uninjured
Karabakh troops thwart Azerbaijan's attempted subversion
How a fine Armenian jewelry house nestled and prospered in Thailand
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Massive convoy of Syrian army tanks, artillery arrive in Damascus Reports said a massive convoy of troops, trucks, tanks, artillery and infantry fighting vehicles were arriving in the Syrian capital
Beijing running out of prison spaces for China's elite Some of the country's most leading politicians, known as "tigers," have been housed at the jail, sometimes referred to the "tiger's cage."
People with hallucinations have elevated dopamine, says science The researchers found that elevated dopamine could make some patients rely more on expectations, which could then result in hallucinations.
Azerbaijanis leaving areas bordering Armenia due to lack of gas The population of Azerbaijan’s Shinikh region, which borders Armenia, have started leaving their homes due to a lack of gas in the area.