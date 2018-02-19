Spots to relax in Armenia - the Cascade and the hot springs: media

PanARMENIAN.Net - Elena Gnatik from Newsler.ru has revealed details from her recent trip to Armenia, describing the miraculous architecture and town planning, local cuisine and other interesting moments from the journey.

Spending a whole day in Yerevan, the journalist managed to visit the Victory Park, where she walked the Heroes Alley and saw memorials, military equipment, the eternal flame and the Mother Armenia monument, erected in honor of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Afterwards, she took a walk at the Cascade in downtown Yerevan.

“The Grand Cascade encompasses systematically ordered and artistically designed staircases, sculptures, fountains and flower beds, which in general represent a monumental structure of architecture that adorns the city," says the publication, adding that there are shops everywhere, glowing figures and unusual art objects in the Cascade which were brought from different parts of the world.

The article also provides details about the Armenian national dish, the khash: "Everyone who goes to travel to Armenia needs to try it. Friends from Armenia said the dish is served on the second day of the wedding, so that the guests don't get hungry for a long time.”

Also, the author of the article had time to visit the village of Arzakan, located at an altitude of 1800 meters above sea level and enjoy the famous hot springs of the mountainous Armenian village.

“Hot springs help relieve nervous tension, stress, restore the circulatory system,” she said, describing the experience as a fairytale.