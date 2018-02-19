EU, not Armenia, refused to sign Association Agreement: Sargsyan
February 19, 2018 - 11:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union, and not Armenia, gave up the signing of the Association Agreement, president Serzh Sargsyan said in response to a question from Ian Bremmer, President and Founder of Eurasia Group, at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, February 17.
When Armenia started negotiations with the EU and the Eurasian Economic Union, both the organizations were aware of them.
"And when the principle of “both, and” was replaced by that of “either, or” we were unable to sign such an agreement. That is, it was the European Union rather than Armenia to give up the signing of the Association Agreement," Sargsyan said.
"We have even suggested signing part of the agreement, particularly the political component, if possible, but our European partners refused. But just a few weeks later, they signed such an agreement with Ukraine.
"We understand very well Armenia’s opportunities and Ukraine’s possibilities, the role of Armenia and that of Ukraine; nevertheless, it was strange for us. So we did not give up the idea of signing such a cooperation arrangement, and thank God that the European Union made a relevant decision later, which was confirmed at the Riga summit. It was a differentiated approach which enabled us to sign a document with the European Union."
At the invitation of Munich Security Conference Chairman, Ambassador Wolfgang Ischinger, president Sargsyan attended the Conference on Saturday. Sargsyan delivered a speech at the “Inside or Outside: Countries between Russia and Europe” panel discussion and offered remarks at the Q&A session afterwards.
