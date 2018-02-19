Top Armenian, Iranian diplomats talk bilateral ties in Munich
February 19, 2018 - 11:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif met in Munich on Sunday, February 18 to discuss issues of mutual interest.
At the meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany, the sides hailed the activity of the Armenian-Iranian intergovernmental commission whose next meeting will be held in the coming days in Yerevan.
Nalbandian and Zarif cited the frequent meetings in the two capitals and on various international platforms as a successful way of monitoring the process of the implementation of agreements reached by the presidents of Armenia and Iran.
Also, the foreign policy chief weighed in on regional and international issues.
Also attending the Munich Security Council was Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan who said that it was the European Union, and not Armenia, to give up the signing of the Association Agreement.
