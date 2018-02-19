Turkey reacts to Netherlands' plans to recognize Armenian Genocide

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned the Dutch charge d’affaires following reports about the Dutch parliament planning to recognize the Armenian Genocide, the ministry's spokesman Hami Aksoy said Saturday, February 17, according to Sputnik International.

On Thursday, the Dutch parliament approved two motions to consider recognizing the Armenian Genocide and send a minister or state secretary to the commemoration event that will take place in the Armenian capital of Yerevan in April. The motions were proposed by Christian Union lawmaker Joel Voordewind.

"The Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned the charge d’affaires of the Netherlands in connection with reports about the Dutch parliament's plans to support Armenia's claims regarding the events of 1915," Aksoy's statement read.

The Dutch move came amid the ongoing deterioration of Dutch-Turkish relations. In 2017, Dutch authorities refused entry to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Family and Social Affairs Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, who were going to participate in the Turkish rallies for the referendum on amendments to the Turkish constitution.

Earlier this month, the Netherlands decided to formally withdraw its ambassador from Ankara, who has been denied access to the country since March.