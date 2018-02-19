Armenian 'time traveler' makes headlines after claims about future (video)
February 19, 2018 - 17:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A man from the Armenian community of Los Angeles is getting extensive media coverage after claiming to be a time traveler who has photographic evidence from the year 5000.
The 'time traveler' known only as Edward, has revealed what he calls a glimpse into humanity's future.
Clutching a photo Edward says shows life in an underwater city, believed to be Los Angeles, 3,000 years into the future, The Mirror says.
Edward, who has been blurred and had his voice changed as he does not want to be identified, claims he was part of a top secret experiment in 2004.
Edward, who is thought to have been filmed in a park in Armenia, says he was working in a laboratory in LA when he was given the task of time traveling and taking photos.
“There is a huge Armenian diaspora in Los Angeles. I had been living in the United States for six years and was working as a technical support engineer in a laboratory,” he said in a video posted by ApexTV.
"I was standing on a huge wooden platform. Not only me, houses, buildings of course, all made from wood.
"And after, I realised it was the same city, Los Angeles, but underwater."
Edward claims humans were forced to live under water when the ice caps melted because of global warming.
Top stories
Both motions were submitted by ChristenUnie parliamentarian Joel Voordewind. All four coalition parties supported the motions.
Poggenburg was reacting to Turkish groups who oppose the concept of a new Home Ministry as proposed in a new coalition agreement.
Macron, who will visit Armenia for La Francophonie summit in October, was the guest of honor at the dinner hosted by André Manoukian.
The idea was born three years ago in January 2015, when the Holy Martyrs Genocide Centennial Committee began plans for their year of events.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkish-backed rebels on verge of capturing strategic town in Afrin Turkish-backed rebels have secured the hilltops overlooking Rajou, which has basically given them fire control over the town.
Armenian cook sets record for wrapping shawarma in Russia (video) An Armenian man from Anapa named Artem Ginosyan set a record for wrapping shawarma on Russia’s Channel One.
Electronic skin displays users' health stats Electronic skin patches able to perform tasks such as measuring glucose levels in people with diabetes.
Turkey vows to confront Syrian forces if they enter Afrin to help YPG “If the regime is entering there to cleanse the PKK and PYD, then there are no problems,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said.