Armenian 'time traveler' makes headlines after claims about future

PanARMENIAN.Net - A man from the Armenian community of Los Angeles is getting extensive media coverage after claiming to be a time traveler who has photographic evidence from the year 5000.

The 'time traveler' known only as Edward, has revealed what he calls a glimpse into humanity's future.

Clutching a photo Edward says shows life in an underwater city, believed to be Los Angeles, 3,000 years into the future, The Mirror says.

Edward, who has been blurred and had his voice changed as he does not want to be identified, claims he was part of a top secret experiment in 2004.

Edward, who is thought to have been filmed in a park in Armenia, says he was working in a laboratory in LA when he was given the task of time traveling and taking photos.

“There is a huge Armenian diaspora in Los Angeles. I had been living in the United States for six years and was working as a technical support engineer in a laboratory,” he said in a video posted by ApexTV.

"I was standing on a huge wooden platform. Not only me, houses, buildings of course, all made from wood.

"And after, I realised it was the same city, Los Angeles, but underwater."

Edward claims humans were forced to live under water when the ice caps melted because of global warming.