Armenian cook sets record for wrapping shawarma in Russia (video)
February 19, 2018 - 18:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An Armenian man from Anapa named Artem Ginosyan set a record for wrapping shawarma on Russia’s Channel One.
Ginosyan revealed that he works as a cook in a fast food restaurant.
“When I got bored in the kitchen, I began to improvise as I had been engaged in various martial arts before. I came to this project to surprise viewers with my culinary skills,” he said.
He showed various tricks with knives during the preparation of the shawarma, which stirred enthusiasm among the audience. Afterwards, Ginosyan wrapped 11 shawarmas in 3 minutes, but did not have enough time to wrap the 12th one, even though he managed to put all the ingredients on the lavash (Armenian flatbread - Ed.)
Ginosyan thus officially set a record for Russia.
Top stories
Armenia is one of Fodor’s Go List of destinations which the magazine compiled as a reminder to hold strong to your enthusiasm for exploration.
Smithsonian Magazine has prepared an article about the Caucasian leopard which dates back millennia in Armenia’s history and iconography.
According to tweets by founder and CEO Geoffrey Kent, the trip, beginning in LA culminating in NYC, offered a host of activities in Armenia.
JAMnews has prepared an article about immigrants from across the globe who have chosen Armenia as a safe haven.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkish-backed rebels on verge of capturing strategic town in Afrin Turkish-backed rebels have secured the hilltops overlooking Rajou, which has basically given them fire control over the town.
Armenian 'time traveler' makes headlines after claims about future (video) A man from the Armenian community of Los Angeles is getting extensive media coverage after claiming to be a time traveler.
Electronic skin displays users' health stats Electronic skin patches able to perform tasks such as measuring glucose levels in people with diabetes.
Turkey vows to confront Syrian forces if they enter Afrin to help YPG “If the regime is entering there to cleanse the PKK and PYD, then there are no problems,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said.