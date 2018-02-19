Armenian cook sets record for wrapping shawarma in Russia

PanARMENIAN.Net - An Armenian man from Anapa named Artem Ginosyan set a record for wrapping shawarma on Russia’s Channel One.

Ginosyan revealed that he works as a cook in a fast food restaurant.

“When I got bored in the kitchen, I began to improvise as I had been engaged in various martial arts before. I came to this project to surprise viewers with my culinary skills,” he said.

He showed various tricks with knives during the preparation of the shawarma, which stirred enthusiasm among the audience. Afterwards, Ginosyan wrapped 11 shawarmas in 3 minutes, but did not have enough time to wrap the 12th one, even though he managed to put all the ingredients on the lavash (Armenian flatbread - Ed.)

Ginosyan thus officially set a record for Russia.