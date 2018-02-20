Lebanese president departs for Iraq ahead of Armenia visit

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lebanese president Michel Aoun Tuesday, February 20 morning left Beirut to Iraq on an official visit before heading to Armenia later this wee.

During his time in both countries, Aoun and the accompanying delegation will discuss ways of boosting bilateral ties and economic relations with the countries’ top officials. The visit came in a response to official invitations from heads of both countries, a statement from the presidency said.

In Iraq, the president is expected to meet with his Iraqi counterpart Fouad Massoum, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and Speaker Salim Al-Jubouri, The Daily Star says.

The Lebanese delegation Wednesday will then leave Baghdad to Yerevan where talks with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, Speaker Ara Babloyan and Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan will be held.

Aoun is being accompanied by the ministers of Industry, Interior and Tourism Hussein Hajj Hasan, Nouhad Machnouk and Avedis Guidanian respectively, and the Minister of State for Combating Corruption Nicolas Tueni along with MP Hagop Pakradounian.