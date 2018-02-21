France reacts to Azerbaijan’s territorial claims against Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - France has commented on Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev’s territorial claims against Armenia, urging against making statements that could escalate the situation in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh).

Aliyev February 8 delivered threats against Armenia, claiming that "Yerevan Khanate and Zangezur-Goycha are Azerbaijan’s history lands."

“France remains fully engaged in the search for a negotiated settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict,” a French foreign ministry representative told a press briefing on Thursday, February 20.

“It calls on the parties to the conflict to work in good faith in this regard, in particular by refraining from any declaration or action likely to exacerbate tensions.”