Armenia average salary grew 10.2% in January year-on-year: PM

PanARMENIAN.Net - Average salary grew by 10,2% in January 2018 year-on-year, Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, February 21.

The increase stood at 11,3% in the private sector and 7.1% in the public sector, Karapetyan said.

According to the prime minister, average nominal salary totals AMD 199.000 (apx $415).