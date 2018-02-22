Lebanese president visits Genocide memorial in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lebanese president Michel Aoun visited the Genocide memorial in Yerevan on Wednesday, February 21 shortly after arriving in Armenia for an official visit.

Aoun laid a wreath at the memorial and honored the memory of the victims with a moment of silence.

Also, the Lebanese leader planted a fir tree and toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute to learn more about the atrocities.

Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide.

Turkey denies to this day.