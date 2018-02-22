Armenian Committee backers rally to re-elect Rep. Valadao

PanARMENIAN.Net - Friends, supporters, and leaders of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) joined together Tuesday, December 20 to honor Congressional Armenian Caucus Republican Co-Chair David Valadao's (R-CA) exemplary legislative leadership in advancing the health and safety of the citizens of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).

The gathering – chaired by Adour and Arsho Aghjayan - featured remarks by Dr. Alina Dorian regarding the life-transforming work of the Baroness Cox Rehabilitation Center in Stepanakert, Artsakh's capital. Dr. Dorian serves as the Principal of the Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School and is Assistant Professor at the UCLA Department of Community Health Sciences. She is an internationally respected public health expert who authored Artsakh's first National Health Plan in the mid-1990s and has extensive experience in the Republic.

“We are proud of Congressman Valadao's principled leadership in support of the Republic of Artsakh,” said ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian, who was joined by his wife Dr. Mireille Hamparian in hosting the gathering. “The ANCA is doing all we can - during what promises to be a highly competitive election season - to ensure that Representative Valadao returns to Congress as a senior appropriator, ready to engage effectively with his House colleagues on issues of concern to his numerous Armenian American constituents.”

“The National Organization of Republican Armenians (NORA) has no higher electoral priority this cycle than helping to re-elect Congressman Valadao," said NORA leader Aram Gaboudian. "David Valadao has always been there for our community, and we're proud to stand with David, today and in the months and years to come."

Dr. Dorian shared insights about the invaluable work of the Lady Cox Rehabilitation Center, first established in 2000 through a partnership of local health officials and then-Speaker of United Kingdom's House of Lords, Baroness Caroline Cox (a trained nurse).

“It's not just a Center,” said Dr. Dorian. “A center connotes walls and a building - a box. The Lady Cox Rehabilitation program thinks outside of the box - actually it's created an environment where there is no box – serving the people in their homes and villages throughout Artsakh.”