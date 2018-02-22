Armenia claims leadership in IT sector in Caucasus: Mir24.tv
February 22, 2018 - 14:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia claims to be the leader in the IT sector in the Caucasus region, with several technoparks operating in the country, Mir24.tv says in a special report.
According to the article, Armenian cartoons are watched all over the CIS; 3D animation studios create them for Russian companies.
In a separate area at the Gyumri Technology Center, a group of developers are testing a “makeup mirror.”
“On the touch panel, the visitor selects products from the salons brands, can watch a video tutorial or order makeup services. The process can be shot on video, we can install cameras inside the ‘mirror’,”explains Tigran Kosemian, a company representative.
The publication also cites IT companies operating in Gyumri, which have contracts with major organizations such as the World Bank.
More than 16 thousand specialists are engaged in information technologies in Armenia. Startups are exempt from income tax in the first 5 years and receive benefits afterwards. More than 200 companies have already made use of the government’s program.
More than 700 IT companies operate in Armenia in total, with an annual turnover $of 600 million.
Top stories
Both motions were submitted by ChristenUnie parliamentarian Joel Voordewind. All four coalition parties supported the motions.
Poggenburg was reacting to Turkish groups who oppose the concept of a new Home Ministry as proposed in a new coalition agreement.
"It was a mistake," said Ben Rhodes, who served as a deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration.
The idea was born three years ago in January 2015, when the Holy Martyrs Genocide Centennial Committee began plans for their year of events.
Partner news
Latest news
Turks shocked to reveal their Greek, Armenian, Jewish roots: Al Monitor Hrant Dink wrote in 2004 that Sabiha Gokcen, the first female military pilot of the Turkish Republic, was of Armenian parentage.
79 students were involved in VivaStart program in 2017 Ethical norms in business, as well as high quality service remain in the center of VivaCell-MTS' attention, the company said.
Armenian Alpine skier finishes 42nd at Olympic men's slalom Ashot Karapetyan of Armenia came in the 42nd in the Olympic alpine skiing men's slalom in Pyeongchang on Thursday, February 22.
'Why not?' - Henrikh Mkhitaryan confident he can play with Mesut Ozil "Some people are saying we cannot play together, but I can't understand these people that are saying that," Mkhitaryan said.