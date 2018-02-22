Armenia claims leadership in IT sector in Caucasus: Mir24.tv

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia claims to be the leader in the IT sector in the Caucasus region, with several technoparks operating in the country, Mir24.tv says in a special report.

According to the article, Armenian cartoons are watched all over the CIS; 3D animation studios create them for Russian companies.

In a separate area at the Gyumri Technology Center, a group of developers are testing a “makeup mirror.”

“On the touch panel, the visitor selects products from the salons brands, can watch a video tutorial or order makeup services. The process can be shot on video, we can install cameras inside the ‘mirror’,”explains Tigran Kosemian, a company representative.

The publication also cites IT companies operating in Gyumri, which have contracts with major organizations such as the World Bank.

More than 16 thousand specialists are engaged in information technologies in Armenia. Startups are exempt from income tax in the first 5 years and receive benefits afterwards. More than 200 companies have already made use of the government’s program.

More than 700 IT companies operate in Armenia in total, with an annual turnover $of 600 million.