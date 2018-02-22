79 students were involved in VivaStart program in 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ethical norms in business, as well as high quality service remain in the center of VivaCell-MTS' attention. To ensure a civilized approach in sales and customer service, the company said it stresses not only the importance of continuous training of its employees, but also the transfer of professional knowledge and practical skills to students. This approach lies at the heart of VivaStart educational program that has been implemented by the leading telecommunications operator for already two years.

In 2017, 79 students were involved in the program. Within a two-month period, the participants acquired effective communication skills with customers, studied the products and services offered by the company and mastered the marketing tools for offering them.

To evaluate the effectiveness of VivaStart from the perspective of beneficiaries, the VivaCell-MTS management has been offering the graduate students to participate in a contest by sending their suggestions and comments on the outcome of the program via email for the second year now. The professional committee has chosen three of the students as winners who - Anna Avetisyan, Sona Charchyan and Knarik Kirakosyan - were received Huawei 6X Premium smartphones during the graduation ceremony at VivaCell-MTS Headquarters. Two other students, Amalia Aloyan and Nelli Mikayelyan, received Gold phone numbers.

184 students have participated in the program since it launched in 2015. 80 VivaStart alumni already use their professional knowledge and skills at different workplaces, including VivaCell-MTS competitor companies. 14 of them have shown the best results and employed at various VivaCell-MTS service centers as a result.

“Analyzing, reviewing and decision-making are crucial components of the learning process. Perhaps, before the participation in the educational program, the communication between the employee and the subscriber was viewed from a different perspective, but I am confident that, after the practical trainings held at a number of service centers, many of you have seen for yourselves that the key to human interaction is civilized communication. The better the communication, the more rewarding is the outcome for both parties: customers benefit from the high service quality, and the employee – from the customer-oriented approach. I am glad that VivaStart alumni are in high demand not only in the telecommunications sector, but in the labor market in general," said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

The 2018 program has already launched. The program has received 250 applications from students of different universities.