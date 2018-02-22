Karabakh soldier killed in Azerbaijan’s ceasefire violations
February 22, 2018 - 18:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Nagorno Karabakh soldier, Grigor Yeghoyan (b. 1998) was killed in Azerbaijan’s cross-border fire on Thursday, February 22.
An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.
Armenian defense minister Vigen Sargsyan on Thursday said at a meeting with Designated European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar that Azerbaijan’s behavior doesn’t contribute to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict by any means.
