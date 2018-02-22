// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Karabakh soldier killed in Azerbaijan’s ceasefire violations

Karabakh soldier killed in Azerbaijan’s ceasefire violations
February 22, 2018 - 18:44 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Nagorno Karabakh soldier, Grigor Yeghoyan (b. 1998) was killed in Azerbaijan’s cross-border fire on Thursday, February 22.

An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.

Armenian defense minister Vigen Sargsyan on Thursday said at a meeting with Designated European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar that Azerbaijan’s behavior doesn’t contribute to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict by any means.

 Top stories
Update: Armenian Genocide bill circulating in Dutch parliamentUpdate: Armenian Genocide bill circulating in Dutch parliament
Both motions were submitted by ChristenUnie parliamentarian Joel Voordewind. All four coalition parties supported the motions.
German MP calls Turks ‘camel herders’, cites Armenian GenocideGerman MP calls Turks ‘camel herders’, cites Armenian Genocide
Poggenburg was reacting to Turkish groups who oppose the concept of a new Home Ministry as proposed in a new coalition agreement.
Top Obama aides ‘sorry’ for failing to recognize Armenian GenocideTop Obama aides ‘sorry’ for failing to recognize Armenian Genocide
"It was a mistake," said Ben Rhodes, who served as a deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration.
Street in New York City to be symbolically co-named Armenia WayStreet in New York City to be symbolically co-named Armenia Way
The idea was born three years ago in January 2015, when the Holy Martyrs Genocide Centennial Committee began plans for their year of events.
Partner news
 Articles
Azerbaijan’s violence in April War

Child killed, soldiers beheaded, bodies tortured

 Most popular in the section
Armenian puts bare hand through boiling ore and is left uninjured
Karabakh troops thwart Azerbaijan's attempted subversion
France to designate special day for Armenian Genocide commemoration
Azeri activist sent out of PACE hall during Armenia president’s speech
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Archive for February 22, 2018
Other news in this section
 Latest news
High-protein diets prove effective in preventing Alzheimer’s The research examined the diets of 541 Australians to determine the impact of protein on levels of amyloid beta (Aβ) levels in the brain.
Five Armenian boxers make it to Strandja Cup quarter-finals Five Armenian boxers have so far made it to the quarterfinals of the Strandja Cup international Cup, currently underway in Bulgaria.
Group of Auburn alumni develop eye melanoma; researchers perplexed Why have a small group of people who attended Auburn University in the 1980s and ’90s developed the disease at roughly the same time?
Kurds destroy one more vehicle belonging to Turkish-backed troops Footage published recently shows YPG fighters target and destroy a Turkish-backed technical vehicle using an anti-tank guided missile.