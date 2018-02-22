Armenia: Azerbaijan’s behavior not helping peaceful Karabakh settlement
February 22, 2018 - 17:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan’s behavior doesn’t contribute to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict by any means, Armenian defense minister Vigen Sargsyan said at a meeting with Designated European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.
Meeting the top EU diplomat on Thursday, February 22 in Yerevan, the minister briefed him on the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and the contact line between Azerbaijan and Karabakh.
Sargsyan also detailed militaristic statements made by Azerbaijani authorities just recently.
Azeri leader Ilham Aliyev on February 8 delivered threats against Armenia, claiming that "Yerevan and Zangezur-Goycha are Azerbaijan’s historic lands."
The minister also stressed the European Union’s balanced stance on the issue and its support for the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.
Klaar, in turn, stressed the EU’s position on settling the Karabakh conflict exclusively in a peaceful way.
