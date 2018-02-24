300 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in the past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 300 ceasefire violations - more than 3000 shots - by Azerbaijani armed forces were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh in the period between February 18-24.

Besides firearms, a 60-mm mortar was also used by the rival.

The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the entire line of contactand protecting their positions.

A Karabakh soldier, Grigor Yeghoyan (b. 1998) was killed in Azerbaijan’s cross-border fire on Thursday, February 22.

An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.