300 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in the past week
February 24, 2018 - 13:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 300 ceasefire violations - more than 3000 shots - by Azerbaijani armed forces were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh in the period between February 18-24.
Besides firearms, a 60-mm mortar was also used by the rival.
The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the entire line of contactand protecting their positions.
A Karabakh soldier, Grigor Yeghoyan (b. 1998) was killed in Azerbaijan’s cross-border fire on Thursday, February 22.
An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.
