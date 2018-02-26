Catholicos Aram I welcomes Armenia presidential candidate’s nomination
February 26, 2018 - 12:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, His Holiness Aram I has welcomed Armen Sarkissian’s candidacy for the post of the Armenian president.
The Catholicos and the presidential hopeful met on Saturday, February 24 in Lebanon.
According to His Holiness, Sarkissian is well aware of the country’s domestic life and has extensive contacts with the Diaspora and within international circles, and can be useful to Armenia as president.
Sargsyan had earlier met the Catholicos Of All Armenians who expressed hope that Sarkissian, nominated by the ruling Republican Party (RPA) for the president’s post will accept the offer.
Sargsyan has been holding meetings with the representatives of political, scientific and social circles prior to and after accepting his nomination for the president’s post.
Top stories
The Dutch parliament approved a resolution on Thursday, February 22, recognizing the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1922.
Both motions were submitted by ChristenUnie parliamentarian Joel Voordewind. All four coalition parties supported the motions.
Poggenburg was reacting to Turkish groups who oppose the concept of a new Home Ministry as proposed in a new coalition agreement.
"It was a mistake," said Ben Rhodes, who served as a deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration.
Partner news
Latest news
Georgia smoking ban coming into effect in May Under the changes, the country is banning smoking in public places such as in bars, restaurants, hotels and cafes.
World and European Champion Nazik Avdalyan ends career World and European Champion, weightlifter Nazik Avdalyan is ending her career, Secretary General of Armenia’s weightlifting federation said.
Iran, Turkey, Russia presidents to meet in Istanbul in May Bahram Qasemi said in a press conference that Iran has always been in contact with Turkey, and in the past few days.
Ameriabank raises %11.5 million in funding from Symbiotics "This is our first transaction with a new valuable partner, and we look forward to our long-term fruitful cooperation," Artak Hanesyan said.