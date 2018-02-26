Catholicos Aram I welcomes Armenia presidential candidate’s nomination

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, His Holiness Aram I has welcomed Armen Sarkissian’s candidacy for the post of the Armenian president.

The Catholicos and the presidential hopeful met on Saturday, February 24 in Lebanon.

According to His Holiness, Sarkissian is well aware of the country’s domestic life and has extensive contacts with the Diaspora and within international circles, and can be useful to Armenia as president.

Sargsyan had earlier met the Catholicos Of All Armenians who expressed hope that Sarkissian, nominated by the ruling Republican Party (RPA) for the president’s post will accept the offer.

Sargsyan has been holding meetings with the representatives of political, scientific and social circles prior to and after accepting his nomination for the president’s post.