Ameriabank raises %11.5 million in funding from Symbiotics

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ameriabank announced on Monday, February 26 that it has signed a $11.5 million senior loan agreement with Symbiotics’ Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Bond issuance program, with a possibility to increase the amount by an additional $30 million in hard or local currency. The loan facility is aimed at financing micro, small or medium enterprise clients of Ameriabank.

Artak Hanesyan, CEO of Ameriabank, said: “We are pleased to announce about a new loan facility aimed at micro and SME financing, which is a strategic priority for Ameriabank. This is our first transaction with a new valuable partner - Symbiotics, and we look forward to our long-term fruitful cooperation”.

Daniel Schriber, Director of Investments at Symbiotics noted: “We are delighted to establish a new partnership with such a reputable and innovative bank as Ameriabank and look forward to our valued cooperation in championing the development and growth of micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises in Armenia.”

The first investment bank in Armenia, Ameriabank has been providing a large package of innovative banking services since 2007. Now Ameriabank CJSC is a universal bank offering corporate, investment and retail banking services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions.