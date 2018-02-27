New York event marks 30th anniv. of Karabakh Liberation Movement
February 27, 2018 - 10:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Permanent Representative of Artsakh to the United States Robert Avetisyan delivered a speech at an event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the national-liberation struggle of Artsakh Armenians - the Karabakh Movement -held in the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Office in New York on February 22.
Permanent Representative of Armenia to the United Nations Ambassador Zohrab Mnatsakanyan also participated in the event.
In his speech, Robert Avetisyan weighed in on the historical and legal bases of the Karabakh Movement, the state-building process and the economic situation in Artsakh, as well as the prospects of settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Karabakh.
Avetisyan then answered the participants’ questions related to the April 2016 aggression of Azerbaijan against Artsakh and its consequences, the defense and security of Artsakh, the reforms currently being implemented in the country, the negotiation process, and others.
Armenian photographer David Hakobyan’s photo exhibition dedicated to the armed forces of Armenia and Artsakh was also part of the event.
