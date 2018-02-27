Iran energy minister arrives in Armenia to boost bilateral ties
February 27, 2018 - 11:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian arrived in Yerevan to participate in the 15th joint economic commission meeting between Iran and Armenia, IRNA says.
Ardakanian is supposed to meet his Armenian counterpart, Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan and minister of nature protection.
Expert-level meetings were held in Yerevan on finalizing the commission's final document.
The joint commission meeting aims to discuss bilateral projects in economic, trade, commercial and cultural fields.
The meeting's final document is to be signed on Tuesday, February 27 by Ardakanian and Armenian Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Ashot Manukyan.
