Armenians stage protest at Azerbaijan’s embassy in U.S.
February 27, 2018 - 12:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian National Committee of Greater Washington and AYF Washington DC "Ani" Chapter organized a protest at the Azerbaijani Embassy in the U.S. capital.
The participants held Armenian, Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and U.S. flags and signs reading “Karabakh is Armenian” and urged the U.S. to stop its assistance to Azerbaijan.
Also, the Greater Washington Armenian American community - led by the Armenian National Committee (ANC) of Greater Washington and the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Washington Ani chapter - rallied on Sunday, February 25 in Soorp Khatch Church and on the streets of the U.S. capital to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Artsakh’s (Nagorno Karabakh) struggle for liberation and condemn the massacre of Armenians in Baku and Sumgait.
