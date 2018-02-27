Aram Khachaturian movie goes into production in Russia
February 27, 2018 - 17:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The first-ever feature film about world famous Armenian composer Aram Khachaturian has gone into production in Yaroslavl, producer Tigran Manasyan has revealed.
"Saber dance", as the movie is aptly titled, was written and is directed by Yusup Razykov, while Ruben Dishdishyan's Mars Media is producing.
“The first shooting cycle takes place in the city of Yaroslavl, where the scenes of Khachaturian meeting Soviet violinist David Oistrakh and outstanding composer Dmitri Shostakovich are shot,” Manasyan said, according to Rusarminfo.ru.
After Yaroslavl, the film crew will travel to the homeland of the composer - Armenia - in April 2018, with shooting set to be held in Yerevan, Dilijan and Khor Virap.
The film is set in 1942, when the Kirov (Mariinsky) theater was evacuated to the Urals, where Aram Khachaturyan had just finished composing the ballet 'Gayane’.
Khachaturian was the most renowned Armenian composer of the 20th century and the author of the first Armenian ballet music, symphony, concerto, and film score. He is highly respected in Armenia, where he is considered a "national treasure".
Top stories
Christian leaders say the action would jeopardize their ability to do their work which also involves related social-service activities.
The Dutch parliament approved a resolution on Thursday, February 22, recognizing the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1922.
Both motions were submitted by ChristenUnie parliamentarian Joel Voordewind. All four coalition parties supported the motions.
Poggenburg was reacting to Turkish groups who oppose the concept of a new Home Ministry as proposed in a new coalition agreement.
Partner news
Latest news
Researchers discover more genes associated with schizophrenia The largest of its kind, the study examined genetic data in 100,000 individuals including 40,000 people with a diagnosis of schizophrenia.
Turkey: Czech release of former PYD leader is 'support for terror' Turkey said the release of the former leader of a Syrian Kurdish political party by a Czech court was "a clear support for terror".
Russian troops filmed guiding attack choppers against Islamic State A YouTube channel has released footage of a Russian Mi-28 attack helicopter carrying out an assault against a group of IS militants.
Azerbaijan opens fire towards Armenia border troops According to Artsrun Hovhannisyan, only firearms were used by the Azeri forces, while the village has sustained no damage.