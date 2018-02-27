Iran says ready to supply more gas to Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran is ready to increase the volume of gas exported to Armenia, the Islamic Republic’s energy minister Reza Ardakanian said during the 15th joint economic commission meeting between the two countries.

The joint commission meeting aims to discuss bilateral projects in economic, trade, commercial and cultural fields.

“I think negotiations between the Iranian and Armenian sides will launch in the near future,” Ardakanian said on Tuesday, February 27, according to Panorama.am.

“The ministry of petroleum from the Iranian side and the ministry of energy and natural resources from the Armenian side will be involved.