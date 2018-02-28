Canada honors Armenian benefactor with Meritorious Service Medal
February 28, 2018 - 11:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Governor General of Canada Julie Payette has honoured the CFFA (Children's Fund for Armenia) chairperson Marguerite Kazarian with the the Meritorious Service Medal in Toronto.
Kazarian is the leader of the Children’s Fund for Armenia (CFFA), a charity that supports children and families in regions affected by a devastating earthquake almost three decades ago and by ongoing regional conflict and insecurity.
By expanding local partnerships, she has enabled CFFA to provide winter essentials for families, counselling and education for teens, and medical care in Canada for Armenian children with debilitating illnesses.
Close to 60 remarkable Canadians were recognized for their excellence, courage or exceptional dedication to service.
The Governor General presented honours on behalf of all Canadians in communities across the country to help share inspiring stories, celebrate tremendous contributions to our society and connect with Canadians.
