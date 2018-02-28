Brussels Airlines mulls re-launching flights to Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Brussels Airlines is discussing the possibility of re-launching flights from the Belgian capital to Yerevan, company vise president of Herman Carpentier said at a meeting with the head of Armenia’s General Department of Civil Aviation Sergey Avetisyan

According to him, positive changes in the Armenian air market and the growth of passenger traffic can make flights from Armenia to Central Europe profitable.

Avetisyan said, in turn, that an appropriate legal framework has been created between Armenia and Belgium for carrying out such flights.

In addition, he said, in case a Common Aviation Area agreement is signed between Armenia and the EU, the carrier will obtain the most favorable conditions for flying to Yerevan.