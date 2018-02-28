// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Brussels Airlines mulls re-launching flights to Yerevan

Brussels Airlines mulls re-launching flights to Yerevan
February 28, 2018 - 14:34 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Brussels Airlines is discussing the possibility of re-launching flights from the Belgian capital to Yerevan, company vise president of Herman Carpentier said at a meeting with the head of Armenia’s General Department of Civil Aviation Sergey Avetisyan

According to him, positive changes in the Armenian air market and the growth of passenger traffic can make flights from Armenia to Central Europe profitable.

Avetisyan said, in turn, that an appropriate legal framework has been created between Armenia and Belgium for carrying out such flights.

In addition, he said, in case a Common Aviation Area agreement is signed between Armenia and the EU, the carrier will obtain the most favorable conditions for flying to Yerevan.

 Top stories
How two British comedians spent £8,000 in Armenia’s top restaurantHow two British comedians spent £8,000 in Armenia’s top restaurant
Baddiel and Herring travelled to the Armenian capital of Yerevan for the opening episode of the Brewster's Millions-inspired show.
Armenia on Fodor’s Go List of destinations for travel in 2018Armenia on Fodor’s Go List of destinations for travel in 2018
Armenia is one of Fodor’s Go List of destinations which the magazine compiled as a reminder to hold strong to your enthusiasm for exploration.
Armenian refuge home to ultra-rare Caucasian leopard: The SmithsonianArmenian refuge home to ultra-rare Caucasian leopard: The Smithsonian
Smithsonian Magazine has prepared an article about the Caucasian leopard which dates back millennia in Armenia’s history and iconography.
Armenia included in $150,000 luxury round-the-world tripArmenia included in $150,000 luxury round-the-world trip
According to tweets by founder and CEO Geoffrey Kent, the trip, beginning in LA culminating in NYC, offered a host of activities in Armenia.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Armenian opus: Livemint's take on Yerevan's old-world elegance
Armenia one of 10 most popular travel searches among UAE residents
Armenia to offer flights to more European countries
Armenia's first-ever high-speed bobsleigh track opening in 2018
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenian Genocide and California legislature: The Sacramento Bee While the California Legislature can only set policy for the state's nearly 40 million residents, its ambitions are often much grander.
Thermographic cameras installed on Turkey-Armenia border The Armenian-Turkish border is now monitored through thermographic cameras, Aksam newspaper says in a story.
China briefly bans one letter to dotge criticism for Xi's plan to rule forever Critics flooded Weibo and WeChat — China's version of Twitter and WhatsApp — to protest the plan, but were swiftly met by the censors.
Researchers trying to explain how some mushrooms became 'magic' new research on several types of mushrooms, both hallucinogenic and not, has revealed a cluster of genes that could explain the link.