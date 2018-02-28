Armenia reports record GDP growth in the past decade
February 28, 2018 - 16:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's economy expanded by 7.5% in 2017 - a record growth rate since 2008 - the national statistical service said.
The GDP amounted to AMD 5.58 trillion in the reporting period, up by 0.2% from AMD 5,07 trillion in 2016.
Earlier, the Eurasian Development Bank said in its forecast that Armenia's GDP is expected to rise by 3% in 2018.
According to the country’s budget for 2018, the economy will expand by 4.5%.
