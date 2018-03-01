What George Bush Sr said about the Armenian Genocide: The Collegian
March 1, 2018 - 10:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - George H.W. Bush offered his view on the Armenian Genocide back in 1988 when he served as vice-president in Ronald Reagan's administration, the Collegian reports.
Fresno State journalism professor Jim Boren, retired executive editor of The Fresno Bee, provided a peek into his 40 years in the industry on Tuesday, February 27.
Boren discussed some of the highlights of his career, like the time in 1988 when Bush Sr visited Fresno and Boren got the chance to pose a question to him.
Boren asked Bush to discuss how he felt about the Armenian Genocide and Turkey’s role in it. Bush answered that Turkey should take responsibility for the Genocide of Armenians.
As a result of his reporting, Boren said, Bush’s answer on the issue was documented and used as a reference for others for years to come.
Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide.
Turkey denies to this day.
Photo. George Bush Presidential Library and Museum
Top stories
The monument in Novokuznetsk has the form of an open book, with Armenian and Russian alphabets inscribed on the reverse.
Christian leaders say the action would jeopardize their ability to do their work which also involves related social-service activities.
The Dutch parliament approved a resolution on Thursday, February 22, recognizing the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1922.
In a remarkable footage a foundry worker can be seen putting his hand straight through boiling hot molten metal.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Tigran Hamasyan nominated for ECHO Jazz award Tigran Hamasyan has been nominated in the Piano International category, for his album "An Ancient Observer".
'Game of Thrones' season 1 might have sealed Daenerys' death They believe that the Mother of Dragons will lose those she loves in order to defeat the Night King and save the people of Westeros.
Skin bacteria could help protect against cancer: research A type of bacteria produces a substance that may help protect against skin cancer, researchers have revealed.
Foreigners bought 60 apartments and houses in Armenia in January foreigners carried out 283 real estate transactions in January, including 80 for the purchase and 203 for the sale of the properties.