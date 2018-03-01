// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Export of clothing and textile products on the rise in Armenia

March 1, 2018 - 12:20 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Export of clothing and textile products from Armenia grew 2.3 times in January 2018 against the same period last year, the national statistical service says.

0.6 tons of rugs and carpets were produced in the country in the reporting period, up by 50% against January 2017.

Hosiery production, meanwhile, grew 7.5 times in the first month of 2018, while those of bed linen and jackets increased by 3 and 4.8 times, respectively.

Furthermore, 20% more knitwear was manufactured in the country in January.

