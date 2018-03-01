Yerevan a popular destination among Russians for March holidays

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian capital of Yerevan is among the most popular CIS cities among Russian tourists on March 8 and the following long weekend, Tvil.ru booking service reports.

The rating is compiled from data of requests and bookings of hotels and apartments.

According to the platform, Minsk (Belarus), Astana (Kazakhstan), Baku (Azerbaijan), Yerevan and Brest (Belarus) are the top five cities of the CIS for traveling during the short holidays.

The Armenian capital is usually a popular destination among Russian tourists for both long and short-term trips. The total number of international arrivals grew by 24% in 2017, while tourism expanded by 18.7%.