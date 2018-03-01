Karabakh must be the subject, not an object of peace process: experts
March 1, 2018 - 13:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - European Parliament deputies Michèle Rivasi (Verts/ALE) and Lars Adaktusson (EPP) on Tuesday, February 27 hosted a public debate featuring prominent international scholars and diplomats who examined developments in international law, the status of the negotiations, and recommendations for achieving a peaceful resolution in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), EAFJD reports.
Speakers included Dr. Alfred de Zayas, UN Independent Expert on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order, Dr. Paul Williams, Professor of Law, American University’s Washington College of Law and co-founder of the Public International Law & Policy Group, Dr. Sergey Markedonov, associate Professor at Russian State University, Armine Aleksanyan, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Artsakh Republic and moderator Giro Manoyan, board Member of the Armenian Legal Center for Justice and Human Rights (ALC). The event was co-organized by ALC, Tufenkian Foundation and the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD).
Held at the European Parliament, the debate reviewed the findings of a colloquium held on February 26-27 at the Center for European Policy Studies (CEPS), with the participation of over a dozen distinguished international law experts and former diplomats. The colloquium was co-organized by the Armenian Legal Center for Justice and Human Rights and the Tufenkian Foundation.
The findings of the colloquium included the following:
- Nagorno Karabakh must be the primary subject and not the object of the peace process;
- Under well-established international legal precedents, people, including those in Nagorno Karabakh, have the right to declare independence;
- Under international law there is a duty not to respond with violence to a declaration of independence;
- Nagorno Karabakh is a functioning state based on the concept of earned sovereignty, since it has institutional capacity, a democratically elected government, control of its borders and a functioning civil society;
- International community should actively engage with Nagorno Karabakh regardless of its status;
- International law provides a framework, but by itself cannot serve as sole tool for resolving conflicts, one cannot ignore the role politics plays in a conflict resolution;
- Confidence-building is a key tool to peace and a final resolution;
- Escalation of armenophobic rhetoric and war-mongering are not acceptable and must be discouraged, incitement to violence and hatred is prohibited by international law.
Top stories
George H.W. Bush offered his view on the situation surrounding the Armenian Genocide back in 1988 when he served as vice-president.
The monument in Novokuznetsk has the form of an open book, with Armenian and Russian alphabets inscribed on the reverse.
Christian leaders say the action would jeopardize their ability to do their work which also involves related social-service activities.
The Dutch parliament approved a resolution on Thursday, February 22, recognizing the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1922.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Tigran Hamasyan nominated for ECHO Jazz award Tigran Hamasyan has been nominated in the Piano International category, for his album "An Ancient Observer".
'Game of Thrones' season 1 might have sealed Daenerys' death They believe that the Mother of Dragons will lose those she loves in order to defeat the Night King and save the people of Westeros.
Skin bacteria could help protect against cancer: research A type of bacteria produces a substance that may help protect against skin cancer, researchers have revealed.
Foreigners bought 60 apartments and houses in Armenia in January foreigners carried out 283 real estate transactions in January, including 80 for the purchase and 203 for the sale of the properties.