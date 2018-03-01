Egypt lawmakers demand parliament to recognize Armenian Genocide

PanARMENIAN.Net - Egyptian lawmakers Yahya Kadwani and Tarek El-Khouly have once again raised the issue of recognizing the Armenian Genocide, Horizon Weekly reports.

The Dutch parliament approved a resolution on February 22, recognizing the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1922. Under another motion, a cabinet representative should attend the commemoration of Genocide in Armenia in April once in every five years.

Citing the two resolutions recently adopted by the Dutch parliament, the two MPs demanded a similar decision from the Egyptian legislature.

According to Kadwani, such a move is necessary to confront Turkey’s continuous infringements as "the massacre of Armenians is a historical fact, and everyone should have a clear stance."

El-Khouly, in turn, told reporters that Egypt is a witness to history having provided refuge to Armenians in the early 20th century.

Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide.

Turkey denies to this day.