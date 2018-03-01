Egypt lawmakers demand parliament to recognize Armenian Genocide
March 1, 2018 - 13:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Egyptian lawmakers Yahya Kadwani and Tarek El-Khouly have once again raised the issue of recognizing the Armenian Genocide, Horizon Weekly reports.
The Dutch parliament approved a resolution on February 22, recognizing the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1922. Under another motion, a cabinet representative should attend the commemoration of Genocide in Armenia in April once in every five years.
Citing the two resolutions recently adopted by the Dutch parliament, the two MPs demanded a similar decision from the Egyptian legislature.
According to Kadwani, such a move is necessary to confront Turkey’s continuous infringements as "the massacre of Armenians is a historical fact, and everyone should have a clear stance."
El-Khouly, in turn, told reporters that Egypt is a witness to history having provided refuge to Armenians in the early 20th century.
Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide.
Turkey denies to this day.
Top stories
George H.W. Bush offered his view on the situation surrounding the Armenian Genocide back in 1988 when he served as vice-president.
The monument in Novokuznetsk has the form of an open book, with Armenian and Russian alphabets inscribed on the reverse.
Christian leaders say the action would jeopardize their ability to do their work which also involves related social-service activities.
The Dutch parliament approved a resolution on Thursday, February 22, recognizing the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1922.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Tigran Hamasyan nominated for ECHO Jazz award Tigran Hamasyan has been nominated in the Piano International category, for his album "An Ancient Observer".
'Game of Thrones' season 1 might have sealed Daenerys' death They believe that the Mother of Dragons will lose those she loves in order to defeat the Night King and save the people of Westeros.
Skin bacteria could help protect against cancer: research A type of bacteria produces a substance that may help protect against skin cancer, researchers have revealed.
Foreigners bought 60 apartments and houses in Armenia in January foreigners carried out 283 real estate transactions in January, including 80 for the purchase and 203 for the sale of the properties.