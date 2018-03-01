Armenia annuls protocols on normalizing ties with Turkey

PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan has canceled the Armenian-Turkish protocols on the normalization of relations, president’s spokesman Vladimir Hakobyan said on Thursday, March 1, according to Yerkir Media TV.

“Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan declared about annulling the protocols at a Security Council session at the presidential palace,” Hakobyan said.

Sargsyan had said in his message during the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly on September 19, 2017 that the country will declare the protocols 'null and void' in spring of 2018.

He said then that Armenia will enter the spring of 2018 without those “futile Protocols".