Foreigners bought 60 apartments and houses in Armenia in January

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign citizens have bought about 60 apartments and houses in Armenia in January 2018.

According to data provided by the national statistical service, foreign nationals carried out 283 real estate transactions in the reporting period, including 80 for the purchase and 203 for the sale of the properties.

Also, foreigners acquired 5 public buildings, 10 garages, 6 plots of land, selling 145 apartments and private houses, 6 public buildings and 44 plots of land.