Tigran Hamasyan nominated for ECHO Jazz award

PanARMENIAN.Net - The ECHO Jazz 2018 Award nominations have been announced by the German Recording Academy, and among the nominees this year is Nonesuch Records release by Armenian composer and pianist Tigran Hamasyan.

Hamasyan has been nominated in the Piano International category, for his album "An Ancient Observer", Nonesuch Records said.

The album includes ten new compositions, two of which are based on Armenian melodies. Some are through-composed and completely written out, while others are composed with ample space for Hamasyan to improvise. He cites a wide range of influences—from Baroque dance to hip-hop grooves adapted to piano—and the sounds of his native country of Armenia are present, as always. DownBeat exclaims: "It's simply breathtaking." Hamasyan released a follow-up EP, "For Gyumri", in February.

Winners will be announced around March 12, and the awards ceremony will take place in Hamburg on May 31.