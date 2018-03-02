Armen Sarkissian elected as new Armenian president

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Assembly on Friday, March 2 elected Armen Sarkissian as the country’s president to succeed Serzh Sargsyan, as the nation is making a transition from a presidential system of government to a parliamentary one.

Out of the 105 lawmakers attending the session, 101 cas their ballots on Friday, with 90 MOs voting in favor and 10 voting against.

The parliament can elect a president with a three-quarters majority under the terms of the amended constitution approved in 2015 in a referendum.

Under the amended constitution, however, the presidency becomes largely ceremonial and power shifts to the prime minister and parliament.